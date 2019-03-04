Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Another rough night
Bobrovsky stopped 21 of 25 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
Winnipeg's final goal was scored into an empty net. Bobrovsky didn't allow any particularly soft goals, but he also didn't make any game-changing saves either, and he's now allowed four goals in three of his last four starts after posting back-to-back shutouts in late February. The Jackets have fallen out of a playoff spot despite their additions at the trade deadline, and the club will need Bobrovsky to get his head straight if they're going to make a move back up the Eastern Conference standings.
