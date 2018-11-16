Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Back at practice

Bobrovsky (illness) returned to practice Friday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Three Blue Jackets -- Bob, Artemi Panarin and Riley Nash -- were all omitted from Thursday's practice due to an illness, but fortunately, it doesn't seem like an issue that will linger for any of the aforementioned players. It's difficult to be overly impressed by Bobrovsky's ratios (2.74 GAA and .913 save percentage) and his record (6-6-0) through 12 games this season. While fantasy owners probably want nothing more than to depend on the Russian as a set-and-forget type, he's simply not returning Vezina Trophy-caliber numbers at this time.