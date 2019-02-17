Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Back on winning track
Bobrovsky allowed two goals on 41 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Blackhawks on Saturday.
After dropping a key division game against the Islanders on Thursday, Bobrovsky moved back into the win column Saturday. He's won five of the last six games, posting a .924 save percentage during that stretch. His recent play has improved his record to 24-17-1, but Bobrovsky still has more work to do to bring his other stats to a competitive level. He owns a 2.88 GAA and .904 save percentage in 42 games this season.
