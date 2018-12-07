Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Back to winning ways
Bobrovsky's 23 saves were just enough to pull out a 4-3 overtime win in Philadelphia on Thursday.
Bobrovsky will be kicking himself for not pulling the game out in regulation, as it took Travis Sanheim scoring just twice in the final eight minutes for the Flyers just to get it to overtime. While this was for from the two-time Vezina Trophy winner's finest effort, Bobrovsky's owners can breathe a sigh of relief after he gave up eight goals to the Flames in Tuesday's loss. Bob's now 8-3-0 in his past 11 starts.
