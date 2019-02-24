Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bags fifth shutout

Bobrovsky turned aside all 26 shots he faced in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Aside from a couple of Tomas Hertl scoring chances from right on his doorstep in the second period, Bobrovsky wasn't tested too much as he notched his fifth shutout of the season and second in as many games. The Jackets have gone all in on making a Stanley Cup push, and if this does prove to be the final season in Columbus for the pending free agent, Bobrovsky appears intent on making it a good one -- he's now 7-2-0 with a 1.79 GAA and .937 save percentage since the calendar flipped to February.