Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bags home win over Dallas
Bobrovsky made 27 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Bobrovsky stoned Blake Comeau in the second period, just one of a handful of highlight-reel saves made by the 30-year-old netminder in Tuesday's win. The result moves him to 4-6-0 on the season, to go along with a 3.09 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage. The Jackets play back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, as a result, Bobrovsky should get one of those nights off.
