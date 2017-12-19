Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Beaten seven times in loss

Bobrovsky made 38 saves on 45 shots Monday in a 7-2 defeat against Boston.

This was a disaster all the way around for the Blue Jackets, and Bobrovsky paid the price. He made 20 more saves than his offense even attempted shots on goal, which sums up how bad this game was for Columbus. But a poor defensive effort doesn't excuse Bobrovsky's third game in four with a save percentage under .900. He's struggling badly right now, and he shouldn't be starting for you until he gets back on form.