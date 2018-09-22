Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Beaten twice in preseason loss
Bobrovsky stopped 14 of 16 shots in Friday's 3-0 preseason loss to the Blues.
Playing a little over half the game, Bobrovsky didn't get a lot of help from his teammates, and both St. Louis goals came on the power play. There have been some trade rumblings around the 30-year-old netminder as he heads into the final year of his current contract, but it's hard to imagine the Blue Jackets trading a perennial Vezina Trophy threat before the puck drops on the regular season if the team is at all serious about competing, unless GM Jarmo Kekalainen gets absolutely blown away by an offer.
