Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Beats Coyotes

Bobrovsky allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Coyotes on Thursday.

Remember, the All-Star break resulted in 10 days off for Bobrovsky, but still, this was his first great performance in nearly three weeks. Even with Thursday's victory, Bobrovsky is 4-5-0 with an .873 save percentage since Jan. 1. The veteran wasn't playing all that well before January either, but with this slump, his numbers have dropped to 21-16-1, 2.98 GAA and .902 save percentage this season. Maybe his Thursday performance will be the beginning of him turning things around, but overall, it's been a disappointing season for the 30-year-old.