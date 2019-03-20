Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bested by Flames

Bobrovsky yielded three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Zach Werenski gave Bobrovsky a 1-0 lead in the first period, but the Flames struck back with goals by Johnny Gaudreau and Andrew Mangiapane, and the hosts never looked back from there. Bobrovsky's record fell to 31-23-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Columbus continues its Western Canada swing Thursday against the Oilers.