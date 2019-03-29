Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bests Habs in pivotal matchup

Bobrovsky stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens.

Bobrovsky's night got off to a shaky start, as Columbus' netminder was beaten on a weak effort from the point, courtesy of Brett Kulak. Then, Bob misplayed a soft backhand off the stick of Jeff Petry midway through the second period that gave Montreal a 2-1 lead. Columbus would respond, loudly, scoring the game's final five goals, and now sit tied with the Canadiens for the second wild card spot. Bobrovsky's record now stands at 34-23-1 with a 2.62 GAA and .911 save percentage