Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes against Avs

Bobrovsky will get the start in goal on the road against the Avalanche on Tuesday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

The 30-year-old has struggled in his last three starts, going 0-3 and giving up 11 goals in that span. Things don't get any easier for Bobrovsky on Tuesday, when he faces a Colorado team who ranks seventh in the league in goals per game (3.33). The Russian may not get many more opportunities before Columbus goes to backup Joonas Korpisalo with greater frequency.