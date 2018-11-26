Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes against Red Wings
Bobrovsky will tend the twine for Monday's matchup at home versus Detroit, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky is 5-1-0 with a 1.51 GAA and .950 save percentage in his previous six outings. Despite allowing just one goal in his previous clash with the Red Wings on Oct 30, the Russian netminder was still saddled with the loss after making a relief appearance for Joonas Korpisalo.
