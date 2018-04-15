Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes for Game 2

Bobrovsky will tend twine for a Game 2 matchup versus Washington on Sunday.

Bobrovsky kept the Blue Jackets in Game 1 by turning aside 27 shots, including 10 against the power play, and yielding three goals. It wasn't a spectacular outing, but it sufficed to give the Blue Jackets their first playoff lead in franchise history. Expect another difficult test for Bobrovsky, though, as Washington is still a top-tier offense (3.1 goals per game) with a deadly power play (22.5 percent).