Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between posts Saturday

Bobrovsky will work between the pipes as Saturday's road starter versus the Wild, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner posted identical numbers in his past two starts -- 37 saves on 38 shots for wins against the Hurricanes and Rangers, respectively. Those impressive performances transpired on the heels of a 29-save shutout over the Islanders in Bob's season debut. He makes for an excellent fantasy start Saturday, having gone 7-2-0 with a 1.53 GAA and .946 save percentage over nine career outings against the Wild.