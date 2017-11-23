Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Blanks Flames to earn win

Bobrovsky stopped all 22 shots in a 1-0 win over Calgary on Wednesday.

Bobrovsky had to be perfect in this one, but it wasn't for lack of trying by his offense. The Jackets needed 41 shots to finally best Mike Smith, and Bobrovsky did his part by shutting down Calgary until his offense could get the job done. He's rolling through this season, picking up his fifth straight victory and lowering his GAA through the streak to an incredible 0.79.