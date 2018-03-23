Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Blanks Panthers for win

Bobrovsky made 33 saves on 33 shots in a 4-0 shutout win over the Panthers on Thursday.

That's seven wins in a row for Bobrovsky, giving him 34 victories in 60 starts. He also now has five shutouts on the year. While the Russian isn't putting up numbers like he did in his Vezina-winning campaign last season, he has an impressive 2.38 GAA and .922 save percentage.