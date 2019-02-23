Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Blanks Sens for win No. 25
Bobrovsky turned aside all 22 shots he faced in Friday's 3-0 win over the Senators.
It's his 25th win and fourth shutout of the season, and Bobrovsky has been in top form as the Jackets focus in on a playoff push -- he's now 6-2-0 over his last eight starts with a 2.01 GAA and .929 save percentage. The addition of Matt Duchene, another pending free agent along with Artemi Panarin and Bobrovsky, strongly suggests the front office has elected not to be sellers at the trade deadline, so the veteran goalie's spot as the No. 1 in Columbus seems locked in for the final weeks of the season.
