Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Blue-paint bound Tuesday

Bobrovsky will start in goal Tuesday evening against host Tampa Bay, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has won every other start -- a four-game stretch -- on the heels of Christmas break. Now, he'll have to figure out a way to stave off a potent Lighting team that ranks first in the league offensively (4.12 goals per game) -- the Bolts amassing a whopping 64 high-danger goals certainly factors into the equation.