Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Blue-paint bound Tuesday
Bobrovsky will start in goal Tuesday evening against host Tampa Bay, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Bobrovsky has won every other start -- a four-game stretch -- on the heels of Christmas break. Now, he'll have to figure out a way to stave off a potent Lighting team that ranks first in the league offensively (4.12 goals per game) -- the Bolts amassing a whopping 64 high-danger goals certainly factors into the equation.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Shaky in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Florida•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets chased by Canes•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Well-rested for Friday's clash•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Earns win in lackluster start•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starts in goal against Ottawa•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...