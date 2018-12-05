Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bottom falls out in second period
Bobrovsky allowed eight goals on 26 shots in a 9-6 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.
The Russian netminder has been up-and-down a lot this season, and this one is his low point. Columbus built a comfortable three-goal lead in the first period, but Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets yielded seven goals over a 27-minute period beginning in the second. Behind this performance, Bobrovsky's numbers take a huge hit. He is 17-11-8 with a .901 save percentage and a 3.04 GAA.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Flames•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stars aligning despite loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Matched up against Islanders•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Seven wins in past eight•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will face Wild on Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for win in wild one•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...