Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bottom falls out in second period

Bobrovsky allowed eight goals on 26 shots in a 9-6 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.

The Russian netminder has been up-and-down a lot this season, and this one is his low point. Columbus built a comfortable three-goal lead in the first period, but Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets yielded seven goals over a 27-minute period beginning in the second. Behind this performance, Bobrovsky's numbers take a huge hit. He is 17-11-8 with a .901 save percentage and a 3.04 GAA.