Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bounces back with win
Bobrovsky made 32 saves in Thursday's 6-3 home win versus the Flyers.
Hoping to bounce back after a rough outing in his last start, Bobrovsky was much sharper Thursday despite having conceded three or more goals for the third time in four starts to begin the season. The Russian netminder has not been his typical all-world self in the early going but should continue getting the majority of starts in Columbus' crease moving forward.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Flyers•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Confirmed starter versus Bolts•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Nets first win of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Colorado•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns aside 32 shots in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...