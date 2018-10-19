Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bounces back with win

Bobrovsky made 32 saves in Thursday's 6-3 home win versus the Flyers.

Hoping to bounce back after a rough outing in his last start, Bobrovsky was much sharper Thursday despite having conceded three or more goals for the third time in four starts to begin the season. The Russian netminder has not been his typical all-world self in the early going but should continue getting the majority of starts in Columbus' crease moving forward.