Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bounces back with win

Bobrovsky made 34 saves on 35 shots and claimed a 5-1 decision over Buffalo on Wednesday.

After a rough outing against Los Angeles, Bobrovsky returned to form nicely against the Sabres and kept Jack Eichel off the score sheet, not an easy task. He continues to be an elite option for fantasy goalies at this point of the season.

