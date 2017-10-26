Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bounces back with win
Bobrovsky made 34 saves on 35 shots and claimed a 5-1 decision over Buffalo on Wednesday.
After a rough outing against Los Angeles, Bobrovsky returned to form nicely against the Sabres and kept Jack Eichel off the score sheet, not an easy task. He continues to be an elite option for fantasy goalies at this point of the season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will start Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Victim of hot Kings team•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to take on royal club•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Finally handed a loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Struggles but still beats Wild in overtime•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...