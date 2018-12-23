Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Brilliant in shutout victory

Bobrovsky turned aside all 39 shots in Sunday's road showdown against New Jersey.

Columbus gifted its star goalie with a 2-0 lead just over five minutes into the game and it was more than enough for Bobrovsky to work with. It was the second shutout of the season for the 30-year-old Russian, dropping his GAA to 2.68 alongside a 16-10-1 record.

