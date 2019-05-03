Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Busy in Game 4 loss

Bobrovsky was victimized for four goals on 46 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Boston.

Bobrovsky was spectacular in this one after allowing two early goals in the opening period, making 19 saves in the third period to give Columbus a chance to make a comeback. The loss is just his second of the playoffs and Bob will certainly be hoping to get back in the win column Saturday when the two teams reconvene for Game 5.