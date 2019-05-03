Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Busy in Game 4 loss
Bobrovsky was victimized for four goals on 46 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Boston.
Bobrovsky was spectacular in this one after allowing two early goals in the opening period, making 19 saves in the third period to give Columbus a chance to make a comeback. The loss is just his second of the playoffs and Bob will certainly be hoping to get back in the win column Saturday when the two teams reconvene for Game 5.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal for Game 4•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Within inches of Game 3 shutout•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending home cage•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Solid bordering on spectacular•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Boston•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Suffers first loss of postseason•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...