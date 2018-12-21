Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Capitalizes on favorable matchup
Bobrovsky made 29 saves in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Devils.
Taylor Hall got the puck past Bobrovsky just after the game's halfway point, but Columbus had already built up a 2-0 lead by that point and neither team landed on the scoresheet the rest of the way. Bobrovsky's settled into a groove recently, allowing just 10 goals en route to a 4-1-1 record over his past six starts.
