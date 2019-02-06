Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Captures 20th win
Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 30 shots in a 6-3 victory against the Avalanche on Tuesday.
He was a bit sharper Tuesday, and this performance snapped a three-game losing streak, but he still hasn't truly broken out of his slump. Since Dec. 28, Bobrovsky is 4-6-0 but owns an .865 save percentage. If he doesn't come out of this soon, owners will have to stop viewing this as a slump and settle for the fact Bobrovsky is headed for disappointing numbers. He is 20-16-1 with a 3.01 GAA and .901 save percentage this season.
