Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Captures vital victory

Bobrovsky posted 23 saves on 25 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Predators on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has won four straight, which couldn't have come at a more important time for the Blue Jackets, who are clinging to the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Bobrovsky has posted a .960 save percentage and a pair of shutouts during the winning streak. As the Blue Jackets push towards the playoffs, the 30-year-old has three shutouts since March 15. Overall, he is 35-23-1 with a 2.59 GAA and .912 save percentage in 59 games this season.