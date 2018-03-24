Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Chasing eighth straight victory
Bobrovsky will field shots from the Blues at home Saturday, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The Blue Jackets have won 10 straight games, with Bob crafting a 1.86 GAA and .940 save percentage over that span. After stumbling into 2018, the Russian has been looking like the goalie that claimed the Vezina Trophy for top goaltender following the 2016-17 season. He'll be responsible for slowing a Blues team on a four-game winning streak -- one that's making a late push for a spot in the playoffs.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Blanks Panthers for win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 29 saves in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns aside 23 shots in Saturday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Draws home start against Ottawa•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...