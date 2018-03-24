Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Chasing eighth straight victory

Bobrovsky will field shots from the Blues at home Saturday, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The Blue Jackets have won 10 straight games, with Bob crafting a 1.86 GAA and .940 save percentage over that span. After stumbling into 2018, the Russian has been looking like the goalie that claimed the Vezina Trophy for top goaltender following the 2016-17 season. He'll be responsible for slowing a Blues team on a four-game winning streak -- one that's making a late push for a spot in the playoffs.