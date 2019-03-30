Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Chasing fourth straight victory
Bobrovsky will start in goal against host Nashville on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets Insider reports.
Bobrovsky has caught fire at an opportune time, rattling off three straight wins to put his team only one point behind the Hurricanes for the first wild-card spot out of the Eastern Conference. However, he figures to be in tough against a Nashville club that is desperately trying to leapfrog the Jets for supremacy in the Central Division. While Bob -- with his 34 wins (eight shutouts), 2.61 GAA and .912 save percentage -- is a set-and-forget type for season-long settings, the daunting matchup makes him a bit of a gamble for DFS players on a 12-game daily slate.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bests Habs in pivotal matchup•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Records career-high eighth shutout•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Key divisional match on tap•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Returns with shutout•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Ready to rock•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...