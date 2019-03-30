Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Chasing fourth straight victory

Bobrovsky will start in goal against host Nashville on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets Insider reports.

Bobrovsky has caught fire at an opportune time, rattling off three straight wins to put his team only one point behind the Hurricanes for the first wild-card spot out of the Eastern Conference. However, he figures to be in tough against a Nashville club that is desperately trying to leapfrog the Jets for supremacy in the Central Division. While Bob -- with his 34 wins (eight shutouts), 2.61 GAA and .912 save percentage -- is a set-and-forget type for season-long settings, the daunting matchup makes him a bit of a gamble for DFS players on a 12-game daily slate.