Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Clinches playoff berth in shootout
Bobrovsky turned aside 25 of 27 shots in regulation and overtime, and all three attempts he saw in the shootout, in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Win No. 37 on the season for Bobrovsky was a sweet one, as it clinched a playoff spot for the club. The Jackets close out their regular season Saturday against the Senators, and while coach John Tortorella could give his top netminder some much-needed rest, a win could also vault Columbus ahead of Carolina into the first wild-card spot -- and allow the team to avoid a first-round matchup with Tampa Bay.
