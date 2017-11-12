Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Comes up huge in shootout victory
Bobrovsky allowed just one goal to host Detroit in Saturday's shootout win.
Bobrovsky stood on his head in this one, including his stoning the Red Wings on a pair of 2-on-0 breakaway attempts in overtime, but it took nine rounds of the shootout before Bob earned his ninth victory of the season. Defenseman Jack Johnson provided the game-winner as the 18th shooter, helping the Jackets snap a four-game losing streak. Obviously you're going to want to start the reigning Vezina Trophy winner each time he steps foot on the ice for a game.
