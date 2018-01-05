Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Comes up short against Avalanche
Bobrovsky stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's loss to Colorado.
Bobrovsky turned in a strong performance, but the Blue Jackets couldn't solve backup netminder Jonathan Bernier. The Russian goalie drops to 19-12-3 on the season with a .919 save percentage. Columbus may be slumping, but Bobrosvky has played very well in consecutive outings and is starting almost every night. He's been up-and-down of late, but the workhorse remains a must-start in fantasy due to his terrific peripheral stats and ability to steal games.
