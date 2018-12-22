Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Commanding crease in day game
Bobrovsky will post up between the pipes for Saturday's road clash with the Flyers, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
Recall that Bobrovsky spent his first two seasons with Philadelphia. Since then -- starting with the 2012-13 campaign -- the Russian has posted a robust 12-3-1 record, 2.04 GAA and .929 save percentage against his former team. While the Flyers currently have the best faceoff winning percentage in the league (55.1), the divisional foe ranks no better than 18th in any of the other key offensive metrics, including shooting percentage, shots on goal, power-play percentage and overall scoring.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Capitalizes on favorable matchup•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In net Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Vanquishes Knights•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against Knights•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tough luck loser in OT•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against Anaheim•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...