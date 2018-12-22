Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Commanding crease in day game

Bobrovsky will post up between the pipes for Saturday's road clash with the Flyers, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.

Recall that Bobrovsky spent his first two seasons with Philadelphia. Since then -- starting with the 2012-13 campaign -- the Russian has posted a robust 12-3-1 record, 2.04 GAA and .929 save percentage against his former team. While the Flyers currently have the best faceoff winning percentage in the league (55.1), the divisional foe ranks no better than 18th in any of the other key offensive metrics, including shooting percentage, shots on goal, power-play percentage and overall scoring.