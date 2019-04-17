Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Completes historic sweep
Bobrovsky turned aside 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Lightning in Game 4 of their first-round series.
Despite the seemingly lopsided score, the netminder was the difference in the game -- the Jackets' final three goals were all scored into an empty net, and Bob made numerous huge saves in the second and third periods when the Bolts were throwing everything they had at him. The 30-year-old can now lay claim to being the first goalie to sweep the regular-season champs in the first round of the playoffs during the expansion era, a huge performance from a player who was better known for his postseason failures until now. Bobrovsky will carry a 2.01 GAA and .932 save percentage into a second-round clash with either the Bruins or Leafs.
