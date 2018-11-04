Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Concedes four against Kings

Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 29 shots Saturday, taking a 4-1 loss to Los Angeles.

This was an unexpected performance for the normally steady goaltender, as Los Angeles ranked last in the league in goals per game and Bobrovsky had played well against Detroit and San Jose. Sunday against the Ducks is a favorable matchup on paper, but he might get the night off on a back-to-back and Los Angeles showed that a favorable matchup doesn't necessarily mean favorable results.