Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Confirmed starter versus Bolts

Bobrovsky will start in goal Saturday evening on the road against the Lightning, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

This will be the first road start of the season for Bobrovsky, who was defeated by the Hurricanes on Oct. 5 but bounced back with a 25-save win over the Avalanche four days later. Bob owns a career 105-64-15 record, 2.49 GAA and .919 save percentage away from the home barn.