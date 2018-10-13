Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Confirmed starter versus Bolts
Bobrovsky will start in goal Saturday evening on the road against the Lightning, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
This will be the first road start of the season for Bobrovsky, who was defeated by the Hurricanes on Oct. 5 but bounced back with a 25-save win over the Avalanche four days later. Bob owns a career 105-64-15 record, 2.49 GAA and .919 save percentage away from the home barn.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Nets first win of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Colorado•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns aside 32 shots in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Coughs up six goals in preseason win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Penciled in for 60 minutes Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...