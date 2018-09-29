Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Coughs up six goals in preseason win

Bobrovsky stopped 23 of 29 shots in Friday's 7-6 preseason win over the Penguins.

Columbus' No. 1 netminder isn't exactly heading into the regular season with a lot of momentum, having been beaten five times on 27 shots by St. Louis last weekend, but as yet there's no reason to panic. Of bigger concern for Bobrovsky is the loss of Seth Jones (knee) on the Jackets' blue line for the first 4-6 weeks of the campaign, which will leave a big hole in the defensive wall in front of him.