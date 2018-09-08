Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Could be on another team by October
General manager Jarmo Kekalainen wouldn't commit to Bobrovsky being on the roster for the season opener against Detroit on Oct. 4, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The Blue Jackets are in a stalemate with Bobrovsky's contract extension talks. He's due $7.425 million this year and may be looking for a raise after securing his second Vezina Trophy for the league's top goaltender in 2016-17. If the 29-year-old backstop becomes an unrestricted free agent, there's no guarantee he returns, so the Blue Jackets may look for a return on their investment via trade. That would make Joonas Korpisalo their starter this season. Bobrovsky hasn't won a playoff series during six seasons in Columbus, but he did record a solid .921 save percentage, 2.42 GAA and 27-22-6 record last campaign.
