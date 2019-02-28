Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Covering home net versus Philly

Bobrovsky will defend the home cage versus the Flyers on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets Insider reports.

Bobrovsky seems to enjoy facing his first NHL team, as he's 13-3-1 with a 2.10 GAA and .928 save percentage lifetime against the divisional foe. While the Flyers only have one player averaging greater than a point per game (Claude Giroux; 65 in 63) this season, the Blue Jackets could have trouble controlling the tempo facing a team with the league's best faceoff rate (55.9). This, of course, affects Bobrovsky as the last line of defense.