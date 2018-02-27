Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Cruises to easy win Monday

Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

The Jackets' offense scored four times in the opening period to chase Braden Holtby to the bench, but his counterpart in the Columbus net had no such difficulties. Bobrovsky's now allowed only six goals over his last four games, posting a .945 save percentage over that stretch, and he appears to be getting ready to carry his team into the postseason once again.