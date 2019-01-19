Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Deemed Saturday's starter

Bobrovsky will start between the pipes Saturday against the Wild in Minneapolis, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

After getting into a bit of a spat with the coaching staff, Bobrovsky has made his way back into the good graces. He's really struggled in the crease recently, allowing at least three goals in each of his last six starts. The veteran netminder will look to bust out of the funk Saturday against a Wild team averaging just 2.22 goals per game in January.