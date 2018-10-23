Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending cage against 'Coyotes

Bobrovsky will start in goal Tuesday evening against the visiting Coyotes, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Bobrovsky's started the season with a 2-3-0 record, 3.84 GAA and .876 save percentage. Given that Bob's been in the Vezina Trophy conversation in four of his nine seasons, fantasy owners have come to expect much better numbers from the Russian backstop. There's a chance that offseason rumors speculating that this could be his last year in Columbus have contributed to his struggles. Still, his next challenger is a Coyotes team currently with the least amount of points (four) in the Western Conference, so we wouldn't worry too much about Bobrovsky unless he falls flat in this next one.