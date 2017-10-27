Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending cage Friday
Bobrovsky will get the starting nod for Friday's clash with the Jets, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Bobrovsky shook off two poor outings to come back and make 34 of a possible 35 saves Wednesday against Buffalo. For the year, the 29-year-old is off to a strong start -- a 5-2-0 record and 2.00 GAA -- and appears set to challenge for a second straight Vezina Trophy. Historically, the netminder has struggled versus Winnipeg, as he is 2-5-1 with a .872 save percentage in his career.
