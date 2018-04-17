Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending cage Tuesday

Bobrovsky will be between the pipes for Game 3 against the Capitals on Tuesday, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Despite giving up four goals in Game 2, Bobrovsky still put together a .931 save percentage after facing 58 shots. A pair of overtime road wins, the Russian is back home, where he posted a 20-10-3 record and 2.18 GAA during the regular season. Desperation is likely starting to set in for the Caps, who will want to continue peppering Bobrovsky with pucks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories