Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending cage Tuesday

Bobrovsky will be between the pipes for Game 3 against the Capitals on Tuesday, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Despite giving up four goals in Game 2, Bobrovsky still put together a .931 save percentage after facing 58 shots. A pair of overtime road wins, the Russian is back home, where he posted a 20-10-3 record and 2.18 GAA during the regular season. Desperation is likely starting to set in for the Caps, who will want to continue peppering Bobrovsky with pucks.