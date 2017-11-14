Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending goal in Montreal

Bobrovski will tend the twine for Tuesday night's road game against the Canadiens, NHL.com reports.

After a four-game skid that saw him allow at least three goals in four straight games, Bobrovsky appears to be back on track, logging a .951 save percentage while allowing just three goals total in his last two starts. Montreal has come on stronger lately after a poor start to the season, but has still only managed three goals or fewer in each of the last four games, giving Bob another excellent opportunity to succeed Tuesday.

