Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending home cage
Bobrovsky will be in net for Game 3 versus Boston on Tuesday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Coming off an impressive performance that included 29 saves in a double-overtime win, Bobrovsky, once again, will mind the Jackets' crease for Game 3, but this time, the game will be played on home ice. The Columbus netminder has been stellar so far in these playoffs, going 5-1 in six starts with a 2.01 GAA and .930 save percentage.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Solid bordering on spectacular•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Boston•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Suffers first loss of postseason•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Preparing for Bruins•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Completes historic sweep•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Game 4•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...