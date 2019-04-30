Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending home cage

Bobrovsky will be in net for Game 3 versus Boston on Tuesday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Coming off an impressive performance that included 29 saves in a double-overtime win, Bobrovsky, once again, will mind the Jackets' crease for Game 3, but this time, the game will be played on home ice. The Columbus netminder has been stellar so far in these playoffs, going 5-1 in six starts with a 2.01 GAA and .930 save percentage.