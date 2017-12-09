Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Designated starter Saturday

Bobrovsky will start in goal Saturday night versus the visiting Coyotes, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Stacking the 2017 Vezina Trophy Winner against the featherweights of the Pacific Division seems like a winning formula, but then again, Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has made the brazen move of sending one of his best wingers in Cam Atkinson to the press box for this upcoming contest. Also, the Columbus crew could be taxed after hanging five goals on New Jersey in a 5-3 road win Friday night. We're not necessarily saying that you should avoid the high-caliber backstop in fantasy on this heavy daily slate, but understand that he's bound to be a chalky play and there may be some complacency shown from the Jackets based on the favorable cross-conference matchup.