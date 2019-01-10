Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Disciplined by GM

The Blue Jackets issued a statement Thursday shedding light on the reason for Bobrovsky being an immediate scratch from the evening's home game against the Predators. "There are certain expectations and values that we have established for our players that define our culture," said GM Jarmo Kekalainen. "An incident occurred in which Sergei failed to meet those expectations and values, so we made the decision that he would not be with the team for tonight's game."

Kekalainen added that this is an "internal matter" and chose not to divulge any more details. Bobrovsky was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Lighting upon yielding four goals on 19 shots in an eventual 4-0 road loss. We won't speculate about exactly how Columbus' top netminder ended up in the doghouse, but savvy fantasy owners will want to see if Joonas Korpisalo is available off the waiver wire in case this is a situation that would warrant giving him more starts in the immediate future.