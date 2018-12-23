Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Draws start Sunday
Bobrovsky will be the road starter during Sunday's game versus the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Coach John Tortorella will give Bobrovsky his second start in as many days. Bobrovsky is red-hot with four wins in his last five games, posting a .952 save percentage and 1.40 GAA in that span. The 30-year-old backstop also has a 14-5-1 record against the Devils over the course of his career.
