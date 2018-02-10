Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Drops 4-2 loss to Caps

Bobrovsky saved just 13 of 17 shots during Friday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

This was a discouraging outing for Bobrovsky, and he's now won just one of his past eight starts. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner entered Friday's outing with an impressive 22-17-4 record, .920 save percentage and 2.48 GAA, so it's way too early to push the panic button. Still, considering his recent struggles, it's not out of the question to be a little selective with his matchups -- especially if that luxury exists.